Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $22,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,968,000 after purchasing an additional 978,726 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $52,845,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 586,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Axis Capital by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,062,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 332,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 70.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 283,924 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXS opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

