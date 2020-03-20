Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,011 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $22,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

