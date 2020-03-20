Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 525,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

