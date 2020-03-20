Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 43,902 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Douglas Emmett worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,432,000 after purchasing an additional 215,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,092,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,826,000 after purchasing an additional 870,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,723,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

