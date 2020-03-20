Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 30,953 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $28,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

