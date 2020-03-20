Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

