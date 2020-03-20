Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Sanderson Farms worth $28,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 0.81. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.23.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

