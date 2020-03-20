Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1,247.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,871 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $92.95 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

