Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 9,198 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Benchmark Electronics worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 943,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 488,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 178,943 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 158,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 137,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHE opened at $18.01 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $542.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from to in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

