Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 714,452 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,452 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $22,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 129,972 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 451,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHO opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

