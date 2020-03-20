Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 62,485 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,485 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of PolyOne worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POL. FMR LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PolyOne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PolyOne by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in PolyOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,242,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POL opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $934.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $239,155. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

