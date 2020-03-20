Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 602,620 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 162.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.89% of Green Dot worth $22,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.64. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.