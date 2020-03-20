Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 55,501 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,571 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Performance Food Group worth $23,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

