Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 47,903 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,903 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.