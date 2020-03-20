Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 418,449 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 418,449 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $26,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 794.3% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black purchased 33,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDRX opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.