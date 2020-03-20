Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 264,232 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 199.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 264,232 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.