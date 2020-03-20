Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 111,557 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,557 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of World Fuel Services worth $23,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth $8,362,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 304,944 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

