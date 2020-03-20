Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $38.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jabil traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 93270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBL. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,695,748.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,070.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,657. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jabil by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Jabil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Jabil by 818.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 223,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 198,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

