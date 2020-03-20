J Michael Whitted Acquires 2,000 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $161,602.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Michael Whitted also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, J Michael Whitted purchased 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, J Michael Whitted purchased 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, J Michael Whitted purchased 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

NYSE HI opened at $16.07 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 956,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,849,000 after acquiring an additional 131,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 431.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 12.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

