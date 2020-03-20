J. Goldman & Co LP Trims Stock Position in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG)

J. Goldman & Co LP cut its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164,133 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.57% of Phoenix New Media worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FENG opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Phoenix New Media Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Phoenix New Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Phoenix New Media Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

