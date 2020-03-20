J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 840,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 315,912 shares during the last quarter.

XME stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

