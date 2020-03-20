J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.16% of IDT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in IDT by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDT by 777.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,867,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IDT by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDT by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDT opened at $6.00 on Friday. IDT Co. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.05.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.89 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

