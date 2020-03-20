J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.27% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOMX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.