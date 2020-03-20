J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 578.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $41.16 on Friday. Arvinas Inc has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.44.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

