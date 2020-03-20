J. Goldman & Co LP Takes $612,000 Position in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 208,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Abingworth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,969,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

SLNO opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.02.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

