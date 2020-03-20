J. Goldman & Co LP Raises Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,328 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.23% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 164,769 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLRE opened at $5.83 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.68). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

