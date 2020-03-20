J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases New Shares in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.19% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIGR. Gilford Securities began coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Eldon C. Mayer III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.30. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). Equities analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.