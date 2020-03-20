J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $97,000 in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,748 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $440,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 14.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 19,926 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 854,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 136.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 181,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DHT Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $783.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.86%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 224.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

