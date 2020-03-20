J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $651,000 in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.09% of Provention Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 5.62. Provention Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

