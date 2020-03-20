J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $403,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $101.57 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average is $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at $8,298,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

