J. Goldman & Co LP Has $952,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,923,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day moving average of $188.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $144.48 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

