J. Goldman & Co LP Has $536,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

J. Goldman & Co LP lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $130.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average of $178.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $116.24 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

