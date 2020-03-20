J. Goldman & Co LP Has $493,000 Stock Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

J. Goldman & Co LP lowered its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 422,065 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

BDSI stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $294.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. On average, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,978 shares of company stock valued at $993,980. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

