J. Goldman & Co LP Cuts Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

J. Goldman & Co LP decreased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 68.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

