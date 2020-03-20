J. Goldman & Co LP Buys Shares of 66,682 Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.12% of Dermira as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Dermira by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,068,433 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. Dermira Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald purchased 40,926,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $767,362,968.75. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DERM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Dermira Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

