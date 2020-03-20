J. Goldman & Co LP Buys Shares of 33,598 Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,422 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 27,807 shares during the period. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.70 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $383.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

