J. Goldman & Co LP Buys New Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

BURL opened at $130.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.74 and a 200-day moving average of $212.52. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

