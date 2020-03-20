iShares TIPS Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 15,512 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,504% compared to the average daily volume of 204 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,246,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

