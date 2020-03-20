iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $102.27

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.27 and last traded at $103.29, with a volume of 7058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.27.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 335.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.