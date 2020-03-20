iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.42

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 3819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.