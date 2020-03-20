iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $90,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $153.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $144.48 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

