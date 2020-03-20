iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $102.60

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.60 and last traded at $102.86, with a volume of 2023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.62.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

