iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $130.81 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.