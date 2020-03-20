iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.23

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 4770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,689.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

