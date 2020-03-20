iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,480 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $93,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $31.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

