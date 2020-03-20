iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,105,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127,717 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $215,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

