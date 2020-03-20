iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.58

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 13491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

