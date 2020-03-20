iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.70

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.70 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

