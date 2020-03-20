iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.81

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 29025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

