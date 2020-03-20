iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $51.29.

